Barbara M. Williams 1934 - 2019

Putnam - Barbara M. Williams, 84, of 8 Genevieve St., passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in her home, after a long illness, surrounded by her family. She is the wife of the late Neal F. Williams. She was born in Nyack, NY and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred (Conklin) Mathsen.

Barbara was a homemaker raising eight children. She was a classically trained pianist and gave lessons for many years. Barbara loved to read the bible and was well known throughout the community for sharing bible knowledge with others. She was an active member of the Putnam Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Barbara is survived by her five sons, Charles A. Williams of Putnam, Richard F. Williams of Norwich, Michael J. Williams and his wife Amy of Putnam, Steven G. Williams and his wife Gloria of Norwich, and Christopher M. Williams and his wife Diana of Danielson; her daughter, Annemarie A. Cutler and her husband Russell of East Putnam; her brother, Gordon Mathsen of Hawley, PA; her sister, Millicent Diffenbach of Hawley, PA; eleven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Peter J. Williams and Kathleen P. Williams.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., in the Putnam Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 200 Tracy Rd., Dayville, CT. Funeral arrangements and cremation have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. Memorial donations may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.