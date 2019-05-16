|
Barbara N. Michaud 1931 - 2019
Danielson - Barbara N. Michaud, age 87, of Danielson, CT passed away on May 15, 2019 at Davis Place. Barbara was born in Norwich, England on June 23, 1931, daughter of the late John and Hilda Barnard. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Michaud. Barbara is survived by her children, Joseph F. Michaud Jr. of Barre, VT, Bryant J. Michaud and wife Barbara of Lisbon, ME, Kim L. Michaud of Houlton, ME and Sherilyn McAvoy of Dayville, CT; three sisters who live in England, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Kevin Michaud. Funeral Services are private. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 16 to May 18, 2019