Barbara (Cayer) Pawlikowski McDuffie 1940 - 2019

Putnam - Barbara F. McDuffie, 78, of Sabin St., died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Putnam, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Regina (Gagne) Cady. She was a graduate of Putnam High School in the class of 1958.

Barbara worked for many years as a secretary in the business office at Day Kimball Hospital. She enjoyed trips to the casinos with her friend Ellen Hayes, visiting her son in New York, attending Mass at Most Holy Trinity Church, square dancing, and traveling with her dear friend, John Hackett.

Barbara is survived by her children, Candice Guli and husband James of Pomfret Center; Robert Pawlikowski and wife Judy of Rome, NY; her grandchildren, Celeste Bruyere and husband Sean, Randy Pawlikowski and fiance Lauren Hoalcraft, Todd Pawlikowski, Casey, Cody and Corinne Guli; and her beloved cat, "Baby Kat."

She was predeceased by her siblings, Arthur Cady, Louis Cady, Norman Cady, George Cayer, Blanche Defocy, Florence Adams, Beatrice Sumner, and Jean Roy.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary Cemetery, 230 Providence St., Putnam, CT. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. The family would like to thank everyone who has helped Barbara during her illness. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to the Hospice of NECT, P.O. Box 632 , Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com. Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2019