Barbara Riley 1924 - 2019
Plainfield - Barbara Riley of Cedar View Village went to her rest on June 3, 2019 the day before her 95th birthday. She was born on June 4, 1924 in Vaals, Netherlands, youngest child of the late Johann and Hubertina (Niessen) Thoren. She married the late Frank Riley, Jr. on Feb. 13, 1947 in Vaals. She met Frank at a USO dance during World War II shortly before the Battle of the Buldge. Frank was a Sergeant in the First Infantry Division, 7th Field Artillery, Frank passed on May 28, 1981. Barbara is survived by several nephews and one niece in the Netherlands and Germany, Gert Schutt (Melana) Franz and Johann Van Hooren and John Thoren and Tiene Meekoff and Doris Schutt the spouse of deceased nephew Johan Schutt. She was predeceased by two sisters and their spouses Anna Schutt(Joseph) and Maria Von Hooren (Jean) and one brother Hendrick Thoren (Ria). She is survived by 33 nephews and nieces in the US and predeceased by all of her brothers and sisters in law William and Estelle Riley, James and Vivian Riley, Thomas and Marjorie Riley, John and Patricia Riley , Edward and Doris Riley, Rene and Florence Collard, Charles and Mary Lavallee, Gerard and Annie Parenteau and Albert and Clara Bouley. She worked in various sewing factories throughout her working career and was an excellent seamstress and knitter. She was a member of William L. Mercier Post 5446, VFW Auxiliary in Plainfield and a Eucharistic Minister at St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield. She lived independently since Frank's passing and maintained excellent mental recall throughout her life. She will be especially missed by her nieces Joan Collard and Diana Premo, nephew David Collard and nephew Michael Lavallee and his wife Kerttu who provided periodic care and assistance in her later years. She was predeceased by a nephew Gerard Parenteau and a niece Patricia Stafford. A special thanks is extended to the staff at Westview Healthcare Center in Dayville (North Wing) for their excellent care and compassion during her final days. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday (6-6-2019) at 10:00AM in St. John the Apostle Church. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Visiting hours are Wednesday 5-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. John Church. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 3 to June 5, 2019