Willimantic - Barbara June Roberts, 85, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, of Willimantic, CT died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born to the late Lena (Favreau) and Julius Reil. Survived by her son, Robert (Susan) Gamache; sister, Florence (Rene "Boxer") Peloquin; grandchildren, Megan (Jon) Falcone, Matthew Gamache, and Brianne Nichols who was like a granddaughter to her; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Gamache and Christian Falcone; and many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur T. Roberts; sisters, Dora Worchester, Claire Richards, Doris Mayo, Alice Farley and Bradford Nichols whom she loved as a grandson. She loved her family, gardening, and was very proud of her many years of employment with Rogers Corporation. Barbara's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St. Willimantic, 06226. Her funeral service will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Church, 99 Jackson St. Willimantic, 06226 with her burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery, 134 Club Rd. Willimantic, 06226. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Barbara's name can be made to a charity of your choosing. To sign the online memorial guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020