Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Beatrice D. Stearns


1929 - 2019
Beatrice D. Stearns Obituary
Beatrice D. Stearns 1929 - 2019
Norwich - Beatrice D. Stearns 90, of Norwich died August 20, 2019 at Pendleton in Mystic. She was born in Killingly on April 4, 1929 the daughter of the late Alfred and Alma (Cormier) Thibeault. She was married to Robert B. Stearns who died on March 4, 2013. She is survived by one daughter: Diane Arrieta, sister Evelyn Scalaro and granddaughters Brittany Arrieta and Celine Arrieta-Smith and great grandchildren Lilian Smith and Richard Smith V.
Services will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
