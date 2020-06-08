Beatrice E. Elliott 1919 - 2020

Norwich - Beatrice E. Elliott, 100, of Norwich died Friday morning, June 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Uncasville, November 11, 1919, the daughter of the late Thomas and Augusta (Johnson) McKay. Beatrice dedicated her life as a homemaker and a care giver for children.

She was married to Kenneth E. Elliott who died on August 6, 1989. She is survived by two sons, Daniel F. Elliott and his wife Lorraine of Wisconsin and Kenneth E. Elliott III of Norwich, one daughter, Ellie Keating and her husband Ron of Norwich, 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sons, Richard K., Donald E., and Kenneth E. Elliott.

Due to the current conditions, funeral services and burial will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store