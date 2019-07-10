|
|
Beatrice I. Griffin 1940 - 2019
Canterbury - Beatrice I. Griffin 78, of Canterbury and formerly of Baltic died Wednesday morning July 10, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born in Norwich on August 2, 1940 the daughter of the late Alphege and Ida (Girard) Arpin. Bea was employed for over 30 years as a machine operator at the former Roger's Corp. in Windham before retiring. On May 4, 1957 she married Walter "Coke" Griffin at St. Mary's Church in Baltic who died on July 19, 2012. She is survived by four daughters: Tammy Blais (Arthur), Barbara Richards (Mark), Karen Hollis (Brian) and Sheila Sullivan (Matthew), four brothers: Gerald, Robert, Edward and David Arpin, two sisters: Claire Bertrand and Irene Denomme, nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Theresa Valentine and Irene Fernandez and one brother Alphege Arpin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 13th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Church in Baltic, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Baltic. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph School, 10 School Hill Rd, Baltic, Ct 06330. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 10 to July 12, 2019