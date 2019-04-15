Home

Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Belva Y. Cassell

Belva Y. Cassell Obituary
Belva Y. Cassell 1939 - 2019
Canterbury - Belva Y. Cassell, 79, of Gooseneck Hill Road passed away peacefully April 13, 2019.
She was born June 8, 1939 in Cass, WV daughter to the late Lester E. and Ruth (Neighbors) Sturgill. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawson L. Cassell whom she wed on September 5, 1960.
Belva was born and raised in West Virginia. After raising her children, Bev was employed at Electric Boat and later retired after years of service at the Foxwoods Casino. Bev loved spending time singing Country music, lounging by the pool and taking photos of those she loved. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her two sons Rickie Cassell and his wife, Cindy and James Cassell and his wife Christina; seven grandchildren Jamie Hammersley, Jessie Mercier, Krystle Aponte, T.J. Cassell, Cory Cassell, Jeremy Cassell, and Sarah Messier, three great grandchildren Maysen Hammersley, Landon Messier and Owen Cassell, two sisters and a brother.
She was predeceased by her two daughters Wanda Graves and Julie Mercier, five sisters and two brothers.
Calling hours will be held 9:00-10:00AM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT with a memorial service at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow in Deans Cemetery, Canterbury, CT. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
