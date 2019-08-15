|
|
Benita "Betty" (Raines) Kane 1934 - 2019
Norwich - Benita "Betty" (Raines) Kane, age 84, passed away August 13, 2019 at Backus Hospital after a very brief illness. She was born in London, England in 1934 and moved to Norwich, Connecticut as a young bride. Here, she raised four children and built her career as a professional seamstress.
Betty is survived by her sister Olivia Raines of London, England, her son James (and Jennifer) Kane, and daughters Gloria (and Charles) Butkiewicz and Sharon Kane. She is also survived by her grandchildren Hayley Williams-Vazquez, Cameron Kane, Timothy Kane, Caitlyn Kane, and Rachel Kane. She also has three great-grandchildren: Jayden, Janiah, and Alana. She is predeceased by her youngest son, Raymond Kane.
Betty retired from Macy's after 18 years of service. She had also worked as an independent seamstress doing custom projects even as intricate as wedding gowns. She had a very classy sense of style and loved to keep up with the latest trends as well.
Betty kept her English customs close to heart, especially when it came to afternoon tea. She loved ballroom dancing through the decades and was an avid fan of the theater and cinema. She enjoyed her grandchildren so much and loved her circle of friends and enjoyed social affairs with them throughout her retirement. She had a gift for making those around her laugh with her unique sense of humor.
Friends of the family are invited to a luncheon on Tuesday, August 20 from 12–2pm at the AHEPA residence, 380 Hamilton Avenue, Norwich to celebrate Betty's life. Please RSVP to (239) 734-1145 if you plan to attend. In lieu of flowers, Betty's family requests that you approach someone dear to you and give them a big hug while you still can. Take a kind gesture and pay it forward. Help a stranger in need.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019