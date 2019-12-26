|
Bernadette DeMauro 1934 - 2019
Norwich - Bernadette Lillian (Savignac) DeMauro born in Norwich, CT June 10,1934 to the late Alphonse and Lillian (Heroux) Savignac. Our beloved Mother Bernadette passed away surrounded by her loving children. She entered eternal life with Christ on Dec 20, 2019.
In her early years she worked outside the home, then focused on being a homemaker. She enjoyed cake decorating, knitting, cooking, ceramics, writing poetry, and collecting cookbooks. Bernadette won awards for cooking and poems. Above all else she enjoyed spending time with family, friends and loving the lord. She was full of life. Bernadette always gave selflessly. She will be dearly missed by many.
She married the late Joseph H DeMauro on Oct 3, 1953 of Norwich, CT. Bernadette is survived by her 5 children and their spouses: Linda Geragotelis (George), Norwich, CT; Tina M.Lensch, Greenwood, SC; Joseph H DeMauro Jr, Norwich, CT; Mary Smith (Randy), Norwich, CT; Christopher J DeMauro (Kellie) Norwich, CT, 10 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren,1 Great, Great Grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, 2 Sisters Daine and Merlina,1 brother Rene Jr.
Bernadette was predeceased by her siblings, Richard, Lucille, Claire, Sandra, Louise and Robin.
A celebration of her life will be held in June. Details to be announced.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019