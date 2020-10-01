1/1
Bernard A. Garnier Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard A. Garnier Jr. 1963 - 2020
Tucson, Ariz. - Bernard A. Garnier Jr., 57, passed away at his home in Tucson, Ariz., on September 9, 2020, after an extended illness.
He was born April 5, 1963, the son of the late Sharon A. (Lamphere) and Bernard A. Garnier Sr. of Brooklyn, Conn. Bernie grew up in Brooklyn and attended local schools. He had been a resident of Tucson for many years.
He was employed in the construction field as a tiler prior to his illness.
Bernie was good natured, a hard worker, with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed the rock music he grew up with. Although not a physical presence to his family for many years, he remained close in the hearts of those that loved him.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, James Dutremble. He leaves his sister, Becky (Deane) Smith; and a brother, David (Karen) Garnier; a nephew, Brandon (Sadie) Dutremble; and nieces, Kaitlin Dutremble, and Jennifer Garnier; aunts, Barbara Jandreau, Beverly Belanger, and Donna Manseau; as well as numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In honor of Bernie, drink a beer, listen to some good music, and do something kind for someone.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved