Bernard A. Garnier Jr. 1963 - 2020

Tucson, Ariz. - Bernard A. Garnier Jr., 57, passed away at his home in Tucson, Ariz., on September 9, 2020, after an extended illness.

He was born April 5, 1963, the son of the late Sharon A. (Lamphere) and Bernard A. Garnier Sr. of Brooklyn, Conn. Bernie grew up in Brooklyn and attended local schools. He had been a resident of Tucson for many years.

He was employed in the construction field as a tiler prior to his illness.

Bernie was good natured, a hard worker, with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed the rock music he grew up with. Although not a physical presence to his family for many years, he remained close in the hearts of those that loved him.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, James Dutremble. He leaves his sister, Becky (Deane) Smith; and a brother, David (Karen) Garnier; a nephew, Brandon (Sadie) Dutremble; and nieces, Kaitlin Dutremble, and Jennifer Garnier; aunts, Barbara Jandreau, Beverly Belanger, and Donna Manseau; as well as numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In honor of Bernie, drink a beer, listen to some good music, and do something kind for someone.



