Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Brothers of Joseph Cemetery
Preston, CT
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
23 Deerbrook Road
Norwich, CT
View Map
Resources
1933 - 2019
Bernard Goldstein Obituary
Bernard Goldstein 1933 - 2019
Norwich - Bernard Saul Goldstein, 86, of Norwich, Ct., passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019.
Bernie, as he was known to his loved ones and friends, was born in Norwich, Ct. on June 7, 1933 to the late Abraham and Kate (Solomon) Goldstein. He was married to the love of his life, Esther (Reisler) Goldstein for 54 years. Esther predeceased him in 2011.
For his entire professional career, Bernie was in the mechanical and plumbing contracting business. He started his career at Becker & Goldstein, of Norwich, Connecticut, a family owned entity. He later established and owned BASE Mechanical. His son, Andrew, joined the business in 1988, and continues to operate it. Bernie was a devoted supporter of Norwich Free Academy, a past board member of the Mechanical Contractors of Connecticut, and former president of the Men's club and active member of Beth Jacob Synagogue in Norwich.
He is survived by his loving children, Amy Davis and her husband Andrew, of Princeton, NJ, Sheri Geller of Purdys, NY and Andrew Goldstein and his wife, Judy, of Guilford, Ct., as well as his cherished grandchildren Lucy, Sophie, Max and Jordyn. He is also survived by his twin brother Barry Goldstein (and his wife Judy) of Ardsley, NY. He was predeceased by his other brother, David Goldstein, and his beloved son-in-law, William Geller.
A Funeral Home service will be held on Thursday, December 12 at 12:00 p.m. at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. Burial will follow at Brothers of Joseph Cemetery in Preston. The family will be sitting Shiva at 23 Deerbrook Road in Norwich immediately following the burial. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Goldstein family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
