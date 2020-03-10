|
Bernice Baxter 1931 - 2020
Windham - Bernice Baxter passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, Connecticut. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Prescott Baxter; as well as their four children, Bruce Baxter and his wife Cheryl, Sharon Turkia and her husband Michael, Beverly Huber and her companion Joseph Clark, Barbara Bohonowicz and her companion Mark Linskens. In addition, she will be forever remembered by her ten grandchildren, Christian, Jennifer, Brett, Lee Ann, Brittany, Joel, Cameron, Nicole, Kyle, Kayla and eight great-grandchildren, Carissa, Courtney, Catherine, Caroline, Kane, Emily, Jace and Julia. Bernice was predeceased by her mother and father, Frederick and Sarah Evelyn Beeney; as well as, her sister Rosalie Martone and brother Roland Beeney.
Bernice resided in Windham, Connecticut, with her husband, Prescott. In 1977 they purchased Tennett Tree Service, a small company with only two trucks, and with hard work and dedication turned it into the thriving much larger company that it is today. Bernice was a kind, generous and loving soul. She devoted much of her life to the well-being of others, most importantly her husband and family. She was very artistic and loved to read, travel and cook amazing food for her family and friends. Her devotion and unconditional love will forever live on in the hearts of all that had the joy of knowing her.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Westfield Congregational Church, 210 Main Street, Danielson, CT. Burial to follow at Westfield Cemetery, Danielson. There are no calling hours. A reception will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Black Dog Grille, 146 Park Road, Putnam, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernice's memory may be made to one of her favorite charities, at stjude.org. Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main St., Danielson is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020