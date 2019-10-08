Home

Bernice C. Davis

Bernice C. Davis Obituary
Bernice C. Davis 1932 - 2019
Sterling - Bernice (Bernie) Davis, 87, formerly of Sterling, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn. She was the wife of the late Arthur H. Davis. Bernie is survived by her children, Kenneth A. Davis and wife Martha of Lebanon, CT, Gregory P. Davis and wife Roberta of Sterling, CT and Robert Davis; brother Richard Cooper and wife Shirley of Torrington, CT, ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at The Cornerstone Baptist Church, Danielson. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations in Bernice's name may be made to The Cornerstone Baptist Church, 247 Broad, Street, Danielson, CT 06239. Tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
