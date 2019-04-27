|
|
Bernice (Gelinas) Dombkowski 1942 - 2019
The Villages, FL - Bernice (Gelinas) Dombkowski, age 77, is at the Lords side today after succumbing to a short but brutal battle with Cancer. Born April 14, 1942 in Moosup, CT she is preceded in death by her mother, Leona and father, Wilfred; sister Yvette (Thuotte), and brother Wilfred Robert. She is survived by her endearing spouse of 55 years, William, of The Villages and three children: Michelle of Apollo Beach, FL; Richard (& April) of Cary, NC and Eric (& Hannah) of Orange, VA. Known as "Nana" to her grandchildren she leaves 7 who will miss her dearly. She died April 25, 2019.
Known for her love of playing cards, Mahjongg, entertaining and the YaYa Club she is best described as being a generous friend to all. Bernice was a founder of the FDS (Fun Doesn't Stop) Country Dancing Club in CT and served as the Treasurer for the Town of Sprague, CT before retiring to The Villages, FL with her spouse William.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, 134 North Highway 27/441, Lady Lake, FL with a gathering of family and friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the ceremony. In Connecticut visitation will be Thursday, May 16th from 7-9 pm at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 N. Main St. Jewett City, CT. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, May 17th at 10 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
