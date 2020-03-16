|
|
Bernice E. Baker 1935 - 2020
Danielson - Bernice E. Baker, 84, of Dayille, CT passed away at Day Kimball Hospital on March 15, 2020. Bernice was born July 19, 1935 in Danielson, CT to Henry and Bella (Despathie) Robidoux and stepmother Angela Robidoux. She was married for 43 years to Joseph R. Baker who passed away in 1997. She worked 38 years for Killingly Public Schools in the cafeteria until retirement. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands: Lori and Ronald Aubin of Fort Myers, FL and Joni and Thomas Cullan of Sterling, CT, three grandchildren: Erica Barbeau, Andrew Cullan, and Edward Cullan, three great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Liam, and Emma Cullan. She was predeceased by her son Gary Baker, her sister Nancy Rondeau, and brother Henry Robidoux. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Bernice was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to dance, knit and watch UCONN Girls basketball. Special thank you to Westview Health Care Center, Dr. Botta and Dr. Candow, and Day Kimball Hospital's Hospice nurses for their excellent care. A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson in September. Time and date to be announced. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020