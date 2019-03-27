Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Bergeron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice T. Bergeron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice T. Bergeron Obituary
Bernice T. Bergeron 1933 - 2019
Plainfield - Bernice T. Bergeron 85, of Moosup, beloved wife of the late Cyprien Bergeron passed away March 25, 2019 at Davis Place in Danielson. She was born June 5, 1933 in Wauregan a daughter of the late Edgar and Stella (Larose) Cusson and had resided in Moosup for many years. Mrs. Bergeron was employed in many clerical positions for various local companies. She leaves a son and daughter in law Andrew C. and Nicole Bergeron; grandchildren Riley and Nicholas; a sister and brother in law Vivian and Chuck Colli and their family; stepdaughters Joanne Bergeron and family and Lorraine Deojay and family and stepson Francis Bergeron and family. She was predeceased by her sister Gladys Sears. Funeral and burial are private. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial gifts in Bernice's memory may be made to Davis Place, thanking them for the fine care she received. Resident Council Fund, C/O Davis Place 111 Westcott Rd. Danielson, CT. 06239.
www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now