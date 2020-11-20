1/1
Bertha "Peppy" Duff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha "Peppy" Duff 1924 - 2020
Bozrah - Bertha "Peppy" Duff, 96, formerly from Bozrah, passed away at Harrington Court in Colchester, Nov. 18, 2020. She was born in Norwich on Jan. 21, 1924, to the late Emanuel and Persephone Andriote. She was predeceased by her husband Aaron Duff in 2004. Bertha was a proud member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Norwich her whole life. She was a member of the Trinity Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was so proud of her Greek heritage and loved her church. She enjoyed her working career at Durable's and Grants Department Stores. She retired from Pinebrook Apartments in Norwich as a rental agent. She was a beautiful loving Mom and Yia Yia to all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She adored them all. Bertha is survived by two loving sons, Michael (Sue) Duff of Ormond Beach Fla., and Raymond (Shelley) Duff of Lebanon Ct., and many friends and family. She was predeceased by her husband, daughters Linda Dower, and Christine Moody, and a grandson Matthew Moody. A special thank you to the staff at Harrington Court. Visitation will be Tuesday 10 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Norwich with funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Masks are required and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in her name. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Labenski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved