Bertha "Peppy" Duff 1924 - 2020
Bozrah - Bertha "Peppy" Duff, 96, formerly from Bozrah, passed away at Harrington Court in Colchester, Nov. 18, 2020. She was born in Norwich on Jan. 21, 1924, to the late Emanuel and Persephone Andriote. She was predeceased by her husband Aaron Duff in 2004. Bertha was a proud member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Norwich her whole life. She was a member of the Trinity Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was so proud of her Greek heritage and loved her church. She enjoyed her working career at Durable's and Grants Department Stores. She retired from Pinebrook Apartments in Norwich as a rental agent. She was a beautiful loving Mom and Yia Yia to all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She adored them all. Bertha is survived by two loving sons, Michael (Sue) Duff of Ormond Beach Fla., and Raymond (Shelley) Duff of Lebanon Ct., and many friends and family. She was predeceased by her husband, daughters Linda Dower, and Christine Moody, and a grandson Matthew Moody. A special thank you to the staff at Harrington Court. Visitation will be Tuesday 10 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Norwich with funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Masks are required and social distancing will be required. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
