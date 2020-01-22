|
Bessie "Betty" L. Luppert 1926 - 2020
Norwich - Bessie Lena "Betty" Luppert 93 of Norwich died Monday Jan.20, 2019 in Norwich. She was the widow of Valentine L. Luppert Jr. Betty was born in Norwich daughter of Lewis and Blanche (Wheeler) Irish. She was employed as a bookkeeper at the Reid and Hughes Department Store in Norwich. She is survived by her sons, Lawrence Luppert and his partner Millie of Middletown, Robert Luppert and his wife Sandra of N. Franklin, and William Luppert and his partner Kathy of New Hampshire. She also leaves her daughters Valerie Tucker and her husband Thomas Sr. of Hampton, and Carol Rinbolt and her husband Keith of Uncasville. Betty also leaves 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday Jan. 24, 2020 from 9:00-9:45 am at the Church and Allen Funeral Home 136 Sachem Street Norwich. A Graveside Service will be held following the visitation at Maplewood Cemetery Norwich at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lee Memorial Church 294 Washington St, Norwich, CT 06360. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Norwichtown Rehab and Care Center for the excellent care they provided. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020