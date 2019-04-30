|
|
Bettie L. (Brothers) Churchill 1950 - 2019
Putnam - Bettie L. (Brothers) Churchill passed away April 24, 2019 at home with her family.
She was the loving wife of the late Harold O. Churchill. She was born in Norwich, July 22, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Betty (Miller) Brothers.
A 1968 graduate of Bacon Academy she and her late husband owned H&R bakery of Colchester. She also managed the Wendy's in Putnam and worked at the Putnam Walmart. She was a very special person who loved many people. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.
She was survived by her son Harold R.Churchill and his wife Terri of Ballouville. Her daughter Tammie(Churchill) Achorn and her husband George of Danielson. Her daughter Bobbie Jo Churchill and fiance Greg Joslin of Putnam. Her grandchildren Courtney and Ryan Churchill of Ballouville. George Achorn III of Danielson. Her great - grandson Dakota Churchill of Ballouville. Her sister Lorna Rae (Brothers) Aldrich and her husband Gary of Florida. Her brother Jay Brothers and his wife Dawn of East Hartford. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her sister Marcia Ray (Brothers) Wroblinski and her late husband Stephen Sr. of North Windham. Mom's wishes were to not have any services. In her memory she loved yellow daffodils you can plant some and remember her everytime they bloom. Please know that she loved everyone family, friends and especially her grandchildren. We will miss you Mom but never forget your love and smile. Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019