Betty A. Guile 1928 - 2020

Winter Haven, Fla. - Betty Ann (Prentice) Guile passed away quietly in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2020, at a nursing home in Winter Haven, Fla.

She was born in 1928, at Backus Hospital, and spent her youth in the Greeneville section of Norwich, Conn. She was the youngest daughter of the late Leonard Charles and Florence (Weller) Prentice.

Betty graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1946 and graduated from Becker Jr. College 1948, where she met her late husband Kenneth Melville Guile who passed away in 2004.

Betty and Kenneth spent most of their married life living in the East Great Plains section of Norwich. She was an active member of both the Greeneville Congregational Church and East Great Plains Volunteer Fire Departments Ladies Auxiliary.

Betty began as a teacher's aide in 1958 in the Norwich Public School system. She retired in 1989 as the Assistant Business Manager for the Norwich Board of Education. Upon retiring she and her late husband moved to the Auburndale area of central Florida where they remained until their passing.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Ann Smutnick and her husband Steven Smutnick of Avon Park, Fla.; her son, Brice Leonard Guile and his wife Lori (Dahn) Guile of Esbon, Kan.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty is at rest at the Southwest Florida Funeral and Cremation Service in Punta Gorda, Fla. There will not be any calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wishing to remember Betty to please make a donation to their local schools in her honor.



