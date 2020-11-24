1/1
Betty Ann Watson
Betty Ann Watson 1946 - 2020
Norwich - Betty Ann Watson, 74, of Sandy Lane, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness.
Betty was born February 3, 1946 in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of the late Roger and Clarice (Weatherbee) Reid.
She married Ronald E. Watson December 16, 1967 at Highland Baptist Church in Fitchburg, MA. He survives her.
She had worked for several years at the Wachusett Potato Chip Company while her husband served in Vietnam. She then worked as a housekeeper at the Navy Lodge for over 10 years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Norwich. She was an avid bowler who loved to knit and especially loved to color. She really enjoyed teaching and beating her grandchildren at UNO.
In addition to her husband Ronald of 52 years, she is survived by her daughters Vickki Page of Norwich, Lora Ann Watson of Norwich, by her brothers Roger and Robert Reid, by her grandchildren Desiree Watson and Davon Watson and Edwards Page III and Gabriella Page, and by her great grandchildren Arianna Watson McAlister, Jeremiah and Kavion Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Fredrick Reid and her sister Joyce Chassion.
A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Norwich, on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 4 pm. Calling hours will be held two hours prior from 2 pm until the time of the funeral service.
Burial in the CT State Veterans Cemetery, Bow Ln. Middletown, CT, will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty Ann's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the First Baptist Church of Norwich.
To leave a message of condolence for Betty's family, please visit her memorial at www.labenskifuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
8608871769
