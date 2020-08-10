Betty Davis 1940 - 2020

Montville - Betty Green Davis, 80, of Oakdale departed this life Thursday, June 4, 2020, while living in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Betty leaves behind three children, a grandson, and many other relatives.

She was a retired U.S. Coast Guard Academy Librarian, active community member.

An outdoor burial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 10:30 am, at her gravesite at Cedar Grove Cemetery, in New London, CT, followed by a celebration of Betty's life at the outdoor Pavilion, at Ocean Beach State Park also in New London.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store