Betty Jane Hargrove 1946 - 2019
Frederick, MD. - Betty Jane Hargrove, 73, died in Frederick, MD on July 16, 2019. Born on Feb. 12, 1946 in Stovall, NC, she was the daughter of the late Walter Alexander Hargrove, Sr. and Rosa Luellen Cooper-Hargrove and the wife of the late James L. Cook, Sr., whom she married in New London, CT.
She is survived by: 4 children, April Ford, Apostle Michelle Freeman, Crystal Cook-Queen (Tony), & Timothy Cook, Sr.; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives, & friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Camille Cook, and 3 brothers.
Her wake is on Fri., July 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home Chapel, 110 W. South St., Frederick, MD. On Sat., July 27, viewing is at 10:30 a.m. and funeral services are at 11 a.m. at Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD. Her full obituary is at www.garyl rollinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 23 to July 25, 2019