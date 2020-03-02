|
Betty Tsakonas Church 1928 - 2020
Brooklyn - Betty Tsakonas Church, 91, of Brooklyn passed away on March 1, 2020 at Westview Healthcare Center in Dayville. Betty was born in Brooklyn, CT on October 29, 1928 daughter of the late George and Alexandria (Metropoulos) Tsakonas. She was the wife of Donald F. Church. Betty worked as an administrative secretary for Northeast Utilities for 40 years. She was a member of the Women's Board at Day Kimball Hospital as well as a charter member of the hospital development committee. She was recognized in 2014 by the Northeast Chamber of Commerce receiving the George Racine Sr. Humanitarian Award. Betty was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Danielson, the Order of AHEPA, Daughters of Penelope Chapter #368, Brooklyn Garden Club, Brooklyn Historical Society, and served on the Charter Communications Advisory Board. Besides her husband Donald, she is survived by her stepson Brian Church and wife Jill of Higganum, stepdaughter Cynthia Kowalchuk of Glastonbury, special niece Alexis Patsaros Rion of Prattsville, NY as well as many nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Taki. She was predeceased by her brother James Tsakonas and sister Jennie Patsaros. Funeral services will be held Friday March 6, 2020 at 11am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Danielson. Burial will follow in Westfield Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held at Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main St. Danielson on Thursday March 5 from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name can be made to Day Kimball Hospital Quiet Room Restoration Fund PO Box 632 Putnam, CT 06260 or Order of AHEPA, Daughters of Penelope Chapter #368 in care of Clara Angelos, Treasurer, 18 Broad St. Danielson, CT 06239. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020