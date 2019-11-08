|
Beverly Brown 1929 - 2019
Hartford - Beverly A. Brown, 90, of Julian Terr. passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at the Hartford Hospital.
She was born January 25, 1929 in New Orleans, LA the daughter of George and Abbietta (Hasler) Brown.
A Mass of Christian Funeral will be Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Cathedral 213 Broadway Norwich, CT with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019