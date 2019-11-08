Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
|
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
82 Cliff Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-4285
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Cathedral
213 Broadway
Norwich, CT
1929 - 2019
Beverly Brown Obituary
Beverly Brown 1929 - 2019
Hartford - Beverly A. Brown, 90, of Julian Terr. passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at the Hartford Hospital.
She was born January 25, 1929 in New Orleans, LA the daughter of George and Abbietta (Hasler) Brown.
A Mass of Christian Funeral will be Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Cathedral 213 Broadway Norwich, CT with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
