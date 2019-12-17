|
Beverly J. Bender 1947 - 2019
Voluntown - Beverly J. Bender passed away December 14th at the age of 72 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Born September 19, 1947 in Warwick, RI to Henry Cave and Evelyn (Hicks) Cave. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gustave F Bender, her daughter Lisa Gauthier & husband Kevin, her son Gustave Bender, Jr. & wife Shannon, her grandchildren Shawna Winakor, Sam Lord, Gustave Bender 3rd , Avery Bender, Katrina Ervin and Aaron Ervin. She is predeceased by her daughter Renea Ervin.
Beverly had been employed at CSC, Computer Sciences Corporation, for 22 years before retiring. During her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family, her dogs and cats, gardening and spending
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the and/or the .
Calling hours will be held 5:00-7:00PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. A graveside service will be held 10:00AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019