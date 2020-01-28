|
|
Beverly Jane Boyd 1954 - 2020
Moosup - Beverly Jane (St. John) Boyd, 65, of Moosup, died on January 24, 2020, unexpectedly but peacefully at home.
Bev was born on November 13, 1954, in Norwich, the middle child of nine, to the late Edward Sr. and Rita St. John of Jewett City. She attended St. Mary's School, graduated from Griswold High School in 1972 then the New England Business Academy.
Bev married Timothy K. Boyd of Griswold on November 15, 1975, at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City, and in 2020 they are
celebrating 45 years of marriage. They made their home in Moosup, where they raised their two children, State Representative Patrick Boyd of Pomfret and Kelly A. Boyd (married to Alexis Bingham) of Colchester. She adored being the "Mémère" to her four grandchildren, Olive, Rivers, Killian and Pearl.
Prior to her retirement in 2019, she worked for several school districts in their central offices, including Griswold, Ledyard, Plainfield, and for the last 20 years at the Sterling Community School.
Bev was a dedicated volunteer in several local organizations, including the Relay for Life, Project PIN, All Hollows Church, and Scouting. As a youth, she was a Girl Scout and an Explorer. As an adult, she served as a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader with Pack 36, Committee Member of Troop 54, Cub Day Camp Program Director, Roundtable Commissioner and a District Committee Member for several years being awarded the prestigious Silver Beaver Award for service to youth in 2004.
Beverly always enjoyed cooking, baking, family gatherings, holidays, traveling with Tim, the Red Sox, event planning, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She could always be counted upon to help other people. Her warm smile and holiday cookies will be missed greatly.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her honor to the Friends of the June Norcross Webster Scout Reservation, c/o John Haskell, 100 Lake Road, Jewett City CT 06351. Checks payable to CRC.
Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City, CT. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Griswold, CT.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020