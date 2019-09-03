|
|
Beverly P. Moulson 1941 - 2019
Preston - Beverly P. Moulson, 77, of Preston passed away peacefully Monday September 2, 2019 at her home.
She was born October 21, 1941 in Pawtucket, RI the daughter of Norman and Margaret (Scott) Parkinson. John and Beverly were married in June 9, 1962.
Beverly was predeceased by her parents and her daughter Casey Moulson.
She is survived by her husband John Moulson, daughter Christine DeBiasi (Micheal), and son David Moulson.
Calling hours will be Thursday September 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Rd Jewett City, CT.
A funeral home service will be Saturday September 7, 2019 at 12 PM at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home with burial to follow in Preston City Cemetery at the intersection of Routes 164 and 165.
For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowki.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019