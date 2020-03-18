|
|
Beverly Pepin 1930 - 2020
Danielson - Beverly H. Pepin, 89 of Danielson and formerly of Sterling passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Davis Place. Beverly was born in Denver, CO on December 11, 1930, daughter of the late Joseph and Ethelyn (Barber) Francis. She was the wife of the late Harvey L. Pepin who died in 2015. Beverly worked for many years at C&M Corp. She is survived by her daughters Cindy Henry of Vernon, Kerry Payne of Dayville, and Mandy Dubay of Sterling. Grandchildren Stacy Angle, Tim Clark, Amy Payne, Joey Payne and Samantha Martinsen, and nine great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. There are no calling hours. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020