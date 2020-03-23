Home

Sterling - Billie Jo Gallup, 28, of Sterling passed away Sunday March 22, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Norwich on August 7, 1991, daughter of William and Laurie (Surprise) Gallup. Billie Jo worked at Better Valu grocery store in Canterbury. Besides her parents, she is survived by her son Kaleb Gallup, half brother Jonathan Sinkoski, sister Natasha Gallup. She was predeceased by her sister Heidi Gallup. Funeral services will be private. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
