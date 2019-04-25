|
|
Bonnie D. Mooney DIED - 2019
Brooklyn - Bonnie D. Mooney, wife of her devoted husband, Michael A. Mooney, passed away on Feb.16, 2019 at the Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, following a courageous battle.
Bonnie, who was born in Putnam to Betty (Devoe) Dailey and the late Gilbert (Gil) Daily, she was also predeceased by her brother Brian Dailey. She was a resident of Moosup for most of her life, but more recently she resided in Brooklyn.
Bonnie was a wonderfully caring woman who spent her entire 30 year career at the Plainfield Memorial School. She was respected by her colleagues and made a positive impact upon her students.
Bonnie enjoyed many interests including: reading, cooking, antiquing, travelling and attending the theater. She most especially enjoyed her beloved Scottie dogs.
She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.
Funeral arrangement have been entrusted to Doughty Brothers of Plainfield and on May 18, 2019, there will a celebration of Bonnie's life at Plainfield High School Auditorium at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Bonnie Dailey Mooney Scholarship Fund at the Jewett City Savings Bank for Plainfield High School students entering the field of education or attending a Community College.
Reception to follow in the cafeteria.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019