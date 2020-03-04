|
Bonnie Lea Duart 1965 - 2020
Norwich - Bonnie Duart, 54 passed away February 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Norwich, Conn., she was the daughter of Mildred "Millie" (Grillo) Robert and the late Edward J. Duart Sr.
Bonnie attended Norwich Free Academy before working at Caldor's store. She then worked for the Department of Corrections for 20 plus years before retiring in 2008.
Bonnie loved the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Rams. Many people will remember Bonnie as their softball coach or team member. She was very active person, always on the go. If she wasn't traveling, golfing, kayaking or just hanging with a friend she was home with her four legged babies. She could make a friend out of a stranger in minutes. Her knowledge of sports was amazing.
Bonnie was predeceased by her father Edward J. Duart Sr. Bonnie is survived by her mother Mildred Robert, her stepfather Normand J. Robert Sr.; her brother Edward Duart Jr. and his wife Gail; her sister Cullene Rainville; her sister Christine Cote and her husband Lawrence Cote, several aunts and uncles; numerous nieces and nephews; along with great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved cat Siroc.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Bozrah
Moose Lodge in Bozrah, CT from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bonnie's name to .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020