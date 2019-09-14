|
Bonnie Lynn Conley 1945 - 2019
Norwich - Bonnie Lynn Conley 73, of Norwich died September 9, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. She was born in Prince William County, VA on November 2, 1945 the daughter of the late Lt. Col. James L and Donna Bonita (Kinney) McGuire. Bonnie was employed as a longtime phlebotomist at Backus and for twenty years as a CTH Home Provider for the State of CT before retiring. She is survived by two sons: Reginald R. Cloutier, Sr. and Edward W. Conley, daughter Darlene Melgey and her husband Tony C. II, two brothers: James L. McGuire, Jr. and Michael D. McGuire and three sisters: Mary St. George, Kathleen Bryant and Patricia Friedman, two grandchildren: Kathryn Melgey and Reginald R. Cloutier, Jr. and her companion Ronald Chester and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother John McGuire. She will be missed by many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 17th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church in Occum, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at Pautipaug Cemetery in Franklin. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019