Bonny Giusti Shinkovich 1969 - 2019
Norwich - Bonny Lynn (Bogue) Giusti Schinkovich, 50, passed away peacefully at her home in Norwich on August 27th surrounded by her family after a long illness.
Bonny was born March 21, 1969, in New London CT to Ernest and Dorothy Bogue. She graduated from Montville High School in 1987. She had worked as a CNA in inpatient and homecare.
She is survived by both her parents, her husband, Greg Shinkovich, her sister Susan Breed, her brother Ernie Bogue, her children Andrew Giusti, Megan Giusti and Jacob Jurczyk. her step children Gregory Shinkovich, Rebecca Rulo and Angela Moore, along with several nieces and step grandchildren. She is also survived by her cat "Larry"
Once Bonny found out her illness was terminal she required continuous care at home, Thanks goes to her very special Aunt Mary Beebe who on top of all her regular family caregivers, provided support daily.
Burial will be private at the discretion of the family.
There will be a celebraton of life September 20, 2019 at the Griswold Fish and Game Club, 330 Bethel Rd, Jewett City 5-9pm
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019