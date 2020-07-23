Brett "The Jet" Salter 1993 - 2020

Norwich - Brett Jerome Salter died in a motorcycle accident Saturday night, June 20, 2020, in Clinton, CT while returning home from working on his newly acquired boat.

Brett was magnanimous, hardworking, compassionate, and extremely intelligent. He would help anyone in need at the drop of a hat, he was loved by all who really knew him. He left an indelible mark on anyone he interacted with.

Brett lived life to its fullest, he wasn't content at being a jack of all trades, he strived to be master of all. Brett had many hobbies/activities including skiing, boating, snowmobiling, riding quads, golfing, cooking, guitar, writing literature, carpentry, turning a wrench, and playing basketball in Voluntown Saturday afternoons.

Brett graduated from Voluntown Elementary School as class Valedictorian in 2007 and was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society in 2005. While playing youth football in Stonington he along with teammates Sam Dipollino and Jimmy Connelly were selected to the American Youth Football all-star team, where after winning the New England championship finished 2nd in the nation in a tournament in Tampa Florida.

Brett went on to attend and graduate from NFA, where he excelled in both academics and athletics. He graduated from NFA with a 4.1 GPA, Brett answered one question wrong on the PSAT, this achievement resulted in him winning the prestigious UPS James Casey Scholarship. Brett crushed the SAT as well, he received too many awards to list. Athletically Brett played football, he loved football, he dressed for every varsity game all 4 years and earned 3 varsity letters. He led the Wildcats in tackles his junior and senior years from his "MIKE" position. His senior year as a quad captain he helped lead NFA to their 1st undefeated regular season in over 60 years. Along with other awards he earned the Hall of Fame Award and was named to the ECC all-conference team as a linebacker.

Brett had his choice to attend any college in the country, he was awarded an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy which he attended for 2 years, he declined to be an officer and came home. He went to work in construction and under the tutelage of Dave and Luke Klewin and Garth and Jarl Pellinen, he became an accomplished carpenter. He was a full time driver at UPS, moonlighting as a carpenter. He had just enrolled in college to finish his mechanical engineering degree.

With all Brett had going on his favorite pastime was to be with his family. Frequently travelling to Maine with his parents, fiancée Katie Davis, and his siblings. He loved just hanging with Katie, and was remarkably close with his second family, (Katie's parents Dwight and Lisa Davis). He would often go to their home for game night and to enjoy Dwight's culinary skills on the grill. Katie with no doubt was the light of his life.

Second to none was the bond he shared with big brother Billy, and little sister Breanna, they were thick as thieves, always covering for each other. Miles apart and so different from each other as they all were, they just totally "got" each other. Brett was thrilled when he had the opportunity to play linebacker beside Billy on the RI Riptide semi-pro football team. Brett had a special place in his heart for his aunts Michele Ahlborn and Sandee Gray, Uncles Bob Salter and Bryan Salter, and nephews Teddy and Jackson Salter to whom he was an awesome uncle. Those 2 boys will know Brett through all of his family.

Brett is survived by his parents Lori and Charles Salter of Voluntown, Ct. Fiancée Katie Davis of Norwich, brother Billy Salter (Jenine) of Cowesett, RI, sister Breanna Salter of Addison, Maine, uncles Bob Salter (Pam) of Novato, Calif., Bryan Salter (Carrie) of Edgecomb, Maine, Eben Salter (Terrie) of Galesferry, Neil Salter of Voluntown, Ted Mattern (Marybeth) of Preston, aunts Michele (Ned) of Ledyard, Sandee Gray (Dan) of Preston, nephews Theodore and Jackson Salter of Cowesett, RI, and many cousins whom he cherished. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents Theodore and Alice Mattern of Preston and paternal grandparents Leonard and Patricia Salter of East Boothbay, Maine.

There will be a celebration of Brett's life July 11, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Schuster Park (Hayward FD Trianing Facility)., Colchester, Ct



