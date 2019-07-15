|
Brian J. Tears 1960 - 2019
Baltic - Brian J. Tears 59, of Baltic died Thursday morning July 11, 2019 at the Backus Hospital. He was born in Middletown, RI on March 30, 1960 the son of Nancy (Higby) Tears of Oakdale and the late Franklin Tears. Brian was last employed as a receiving clerk in the retail industry and was also employed at Pratt & Whitney Corp. in East Hartford and Electric Boat in Groton before retiring. He attended Oakdale Elementary School and graduated from Montville High School. Brian also attended Hartford Tech for mechanics. On May 16, 1987 he married Arlene (LaBarre) Tears at St. Mary's Church in Baltic who survives him. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters: Sarah Tears of Baltic and Airman Elizabeth Tears USAF, and one sister Donna Whitesell and her husband David of Oakdale.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 18th from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. with a funeral service beginning at 12:30 P.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of CT., 1463 Highland Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 15 to July 17, 2019