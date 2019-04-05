Brian M. Fitzsimmons 1959 - 2019

N. Grosvenordale - Brian M. Fitzsimmons, 59, loving companion, friend and soulmate passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Edward and Thelma Fitzsimmons.

Brian leaves his soulmate and best friend of 27 years, Christine Sullivan of N. Grosvenordale; his stepdaughter, Cheri Sullivan and her partner John Martel of Gales Ferry, CT; his brother Robert and his wife Linda of Holden, MA; his sister, Carol Farmer of Leicester, MA; extended family Burt and Deborah Congdon of N.C.; good friends Yvonne and Paul Cote; and his cat Sylvia. He was predeceased by his brother, Walter Fitzsimmons.

Brian was a devoted NASCAR fan and a huge Miami Dolphins fan. His great joy was his Ford F-150 pick-up. He was a Veteran of the Army National Guard, serving with the 3rd Platoon. He was a loyal delivery driver for the Granite Plumbing & Heating Company of Worcester, MA for 33 years and leaves many friends there.

Christine would like to thank her extended family, a wonderful group employed by Jeff at Tasse Fuel Corp. where she was allowed countless days off and the dedication that her associates put in to cover for her for 12 years while Brian went through dialysis, kidney transplant, countless medical tests and surgeries and finally bladder cancer and chemotherapy treatments. The "Man with Nine Lives" had a strong will to live. Also, a big thank you goes out to Dr. Stoeff & Caitlen and his kidney transplant team.

A private graveside service for Brian will be held at a later date in the Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave, Paxton, MA 01612. Flowers are omitted and memorial donations may be made in Brian's name to the , 3000 Witney Ave #121, Hamden, CT 06518. Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with his arrangements. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.