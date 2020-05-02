|
|
Bridgid Kavanaugh 1934 - 2020
Norwich - Brigid (Breige) Josephine McPhillips Kavanaugh entered into the arms of the Lord and eternal life on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born February 1st, 1934 in Belfast, Northern Ireland to Edward McPhillips and Brigid (Crosby) McPhillips. She was predeceased by her three older siblings; Susan, Philomena, and Edward McPhillips.
In 1953 she left Ireland and immigrated to America, where she met and married the love of her life, John (Jack) Irving Kavanaugh, who predeceased her. She became an American citizen on March 24th, 1959. Breige worked for the Norwich Board of Education as the dedicated secretary for the Superintendent of Schools for 24 years. She was a Notary Public, Justice of the Peace and literacy volunteer. Breige was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Occum and a member of the Irish-American Home Society in Glastonbury. An avid animal lover, she was instrumental in the creation of the Estelle Cohn Memorial Dog Park in Norwich. She was a devout Catholic, avid reader, enthusiastic storyteller and traveler. Her pride and job was her family.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Jack and Cora Kavanaugh, Maureen Campbell Clifford, Katie and Nathan Beit and Eileen and Dr. David Kalla; eleven grandchildren Kelly (Kavanaugh) and Mark Norris, Sean Kavanaugh, Emily Kavanaugh, Shannon (Campbell) and Sean Lane, Julia Campbell, Larkin and Kayla Campbell, Alyssa Beit Stern and Trevor Stern, Amanda Beit, Erin Kalla, Molly Kalla, and Ryan Kalla; seven great-grand children Teagan Quinn, Millie Harris, Niko Harris, Phoebe Brigid Lane, Grace Lane, Noa Stern and Larkin Campbell. Gran will be remembered as a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a dear friend to all who knew her. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and its music and culture brought her great joy.
There will be no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown, CT or to a .
The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to Norwichtown Rehabilitation and Care Center, the Center for Hospice Care and Monsignor Leszek Janik. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 2 to May 4, 2020