|
|
Bruce D. Murren 1939 - 2019
Abington - Bruce Dennis Murren, 80, of Abington, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. Bruce was born in Westfield, MA on October 31, 1939, son of the late James and Eleanor (Bagley) Murren. He was the husband of Linda (Carr) Murren. He served in the Marine Corps from 1961-1965 and was a Vietnam Veteran. Bruce worked as a professional truck driver for Cassarino Trucking of South Windsor for many years. He was a member of The First Apostolic Church in Danielson, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Mark Murren and wife Karen of Pomfret Center, Brice Murren of Canterbury, Lisa Androic of South Killingly, Sandra Woodman, Suzanne Lee, and Dawn Pendleton and husband Charlie of Saco, ME; grandchildren, Abigail Murren, Myles Murren, Andrew Lee and many other grandchildren. He is also survived by three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. Burial will follow in The Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019