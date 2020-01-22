|
Bruno Rizzuto 1948 - 2020
Norwich - Bruno Rizzuto, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17th with his loving family by his side.
Bruno was born in Acri (Calabria), Italy on Sept. 18, 1948 to Luigi and Luisa (Zanfini) Rizzuto. He immigrated to the United States in 1966 establishing himself while continuing to correspond with his beloved girlfriend, Lidia Cofone back in Italy. In 1968 he returned to Italy to marry his life-long love Lidia and began their future together as newlyweds in the US residing in Norwich, CT.
Bruno was a hardworking man who was dedicated to his family his entire life. He worked for 37 years at Millstone Power Plant in Waterford, CT and in his retirement he enjoyed working part-time as a driver for Peter Pan Bus Lines and more recently for Curtin Livery. Bruno loved to garden, maintain his home and property, and had a love for his wife Lidia's cooking. Most of all, he enjoyed partnering with his wife Lidia on life's everyday adventures and tasks. Bruno touched the lives of family, friends, and co-workers with his charisma, humor, and selfless nature.
In addition to his wife Lidia, Bruno is survived by his sons; Tony Rizzuto of Norwich and Frank Rizzuto of Cromwell, daughter-in-law Sarah Rizzuto, and his grandsons Matteo and Raphael. Though his time with his grandsons was brief, he adored every opportunity he had to play with them and light up his life.
Bruno was predeceased by both his parents, his brother Giovanni Rizzuto, and his sister Rosaria Rizzuto.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, January 24th from 4pm-7pm at the Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00am at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 181 Elizabeth St., Norwich, CT with interment immediately following at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin on Jan. 22, 2020