Caitlin Osanna Brown 1984 - 2020
Plainfield - Caitlin Osanna Brown, 30 Major Drive, Plainfield, CT, "our sweet Caity B", passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2020. The grief her family is feeling is beyond words.
Caitlin was born in New Milford, CT on November 18, 1984. She was a most amazing and imaginative child and brought that creativity into her adulthood. Caity was a wonderful writer, song writer and visual artist. She played her music at many local venues.
She had a soul that shined even in her darkest moments. Through her most difficult days, she always had a listening ear for her friends. Her soul showed in the eyes and on the faces of her two children Maggie, 22 months, named after her maternal grandmother Margaret and Max 9 months named after her paternal grandfather, Max. It was a joy to be with her and her children. She was a wonderful mother.
She leaves behind her two children Maggie, Max, and their father Matthew Williams. Also her loving mother, father and brother, Doreen Osanna, Philip, her brother Matthew Brown and her special Auntie Andrea. She also leaves behind many other aunts, cousins and many many friends, all of whom she deeply loved.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be planned in the spring.
Notice of the celebration of life will be posted on Caitlin's, Philip's and Doreen's FaceBook pages.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020