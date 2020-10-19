Camille W. Robillard 1919 - 2020
Moosup - Camille W. Robillard, 101, passed away at the WW Backus Hospital in Norwich, CT on Oct. 16, 2020. He was born in Woonsocket, RI, on June 23, 1919, a son to the late Olive (Chevrette) and Wilfred Robillard. He was predeceased by his wife Rollande (Ledoux) Robillard. Mr. Robillard lived in Moosup, CT for most of his life and honorably served our country, during WWII, in the US Army. He was employed as an industrial mechanic last working for King-Seely Thermos. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing the guitar, harmonica and using his short-wave radio, but his family and grandchildren was what he loved most. He is survived by his son Michael Robillard of Moosup, daughter Kathleen Pasay and husband Walter of Lebanon; three grandchildren Sharon Hineline, Pamela Kristoff, Stephen Pasay and seven great-grandchildren. Camille was predeceased by two brothers Gerard and Leo Robillard and two sisters Violette and Blanche Robillard. There will be a Mass of Christian burial held on Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield. Burial to follow within All Hallows Cemetery in Moosup. Due to COVID regulations social distancing and masks are required for services attended. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation at www.wish.orgwww.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com