1/1
Candace W. Eno
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candace W. Eno 1946 - 2020
Sterling - Candace W. Eno, 74, beloved wife of Al Eno passed away October 1, 2020. She was born September 19, 1946, in Boston, MA a daughter of the late William and Ambrozine (McDonald) Lawson and had resided in Moosup/Oneco for many years. Besides her husband she leaves a son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey S. and Kristy Eno; three daughters and sons-in-law Kristin and Graeme Everson, Karen and Glenn Allen, Jennifer and Roger Malbaurn; nine grandchildren Stephen, Drew, Bryce, Abigail, Bobby, Reilly, Kelsey, Ana, Brendan; and two great grandchildren Adaline and Ridley.
Candy was a dedicated and giving wife to her husband Al for 54 years; she was a tolerant and loving mother of her four children; she was a fun and entertaining grandmother and great-grandmother. Candy touched the lives of everyone she met, from Maine to Key West and out to the west coast while she and her adoring husband traveled and lived in their RV. Her amazing artwork can be seen in the creations she made, but also in the creations her students have made and continue to make. Her genuine smile and infectious laugh have been imprinted in the minds of everyone she has ever met and will be sadly missed. Now her adoring family will learn to live without her.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Moosup. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved