Candace W. Eno 1946 - 2020
Sterling - Candace W. Eno, 74, beloved wife of Al Eno passed away October 1, 2020. She was born September 19, 1946, in Boston, MA a daughter of the late William and Ambrozine (McDonald) Lawson and had resided in Moosup/Oneco for many years. Besides her husband she leaves a son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey S. and Kristy Eno; three daughters and sons-in-law Kristin and Graeme Everson, Karen and Glenn Allen, Jennifer and Roger Malbaurn; nine grandchildren Stephen, Drew, Bryce, Abigail, Bobby, Reilly, Kelsey, Ana, Brendan; and two great grandchildren Adaline and Ridley.
Candy was a dedicated and giving wife to her husband Al for 54 years; she was a tolerant and loving mother of her four children; she was a fun and entertaining grandmother and great-grandmother. Candy touched the lives of everyone she met, from Maine to Key West and out to the west coast while she and her adoring husband traveled and lived in their RV. Her amazing artwork can be seen in the creations she made, but also in the creations her students have made and continue to make. Her genuine smile and infectious laugh have been imprinted in the minds of everyone she has ever met and will be sadly missed. Now her adoring family will learn to live without her.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Moosup. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com