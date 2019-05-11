Carl Calvin Lake 1931 - 2019

Lisbon - Carl Calvin Lake, 87, of Lisbon, CT was greeted with open arms by his Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at William W. Backus Hospital with his daughters at his side.

He was born in New London on November 30, 1931, son of the late Joseph and Louise (Larmonie) Lake. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia (Tracey) Lake. Mr. Lake had been an active member of St. Mary's Church in Jewett City. Carl joined the Navy right after high school graduation serving on the USS Salem. He later worked at United Nuclear as one of the first 10 employees to be hired. Cognizant of the fossil fuel challenges and issues, he opened his own business, Energy Conservation Service. He finished his working years as a manager at Foxwoods where he made incredible friends that became family. Carl loved his family, friends, music, St. Martins, his pets, his home in the woods and dancing. Very involved in the polka dancing community, he was President of the Dick Pillar Fan Club and could always be found on the dance floor. He will also be forever known for his generosity to those less fortunate.

Carl was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather to his 2 daughters, Elizabeth Ann Lake of Norwich, CT, Linda Louise Lake and her husband Luke Dion of North Stonington, 4 grandchildren, Renee Maheu, Jaime Ley, Lisa Sisco and Andrew Dion, 2 great grandchildren who always managed to put a twinkle in his eye, Juliana and Jackson Ley and loving life partner Kathleen Napert of East Lyme, CT and her daughter Michelle Napert of East Haddam, CT.

Mr. Lake is also survived by 2 brothers, Louis Lake of Quaker Hill, CT, Thomas Lake and wife Sandra of San Antonio, FL; 2 sisters, Louise Gates of Willimantic, CT, Bernice Ray of New London, CT and several nieces and nephews. 1 brother, Irvin Lake and 3 sisters, Viola Preston, Arleene McNichol and Helen Skovinski predeceased him.

The family would like to thank the staff of A3 at the William W. Backus Hospital for the special care given to Carl. Carl will be greatly missed by anyone who came into his life.

Calling hours will be Tuesday May 14, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 PM at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home 82 cliff St. Norwich, CT.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Cathedral 213 Broadway Norwich with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Norwich. Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 11 to May 13, 2019