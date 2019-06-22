|
|
Carl F. Kammerer 1936 - 2019
Franklin - It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of their beloved father Carl F. Kammerer. He passed away at home on June 21, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a real gentleman until the end, and was very grateful for all the excellent care he received from everyone. Carl was born in Bad-Altheide-Sohlesion, Germany on October 10, 1936 to the late Johann and Emma Charlotte (Jantzon) Kammerer. He left Bamberg, Germany on December 21, 1958 for a better life in America. It was in Columbus, Georgia that he met and fell in love with his wife Ingrid (Hartmann) Kammerer, deceased February 21, 2012. Carl and Ingrid started a family in Georgia and they moved to Connecticut in 1964. Carl worked at American Optical in Norwich under the guidance of his mentor and friend George Duckworth. He later worked at Thames Eye Group in New London. Mr. Duckworth opened his own optical business, Duckworth Opticians, and upon his retirement in 1976 asked Carl to take over the business, which he did until 2000. In 2000, Carl joined Norwich Ophthalmology Group, working under the name Eye Q Optical until 2018. Carl was the ultimate perfectionist and professional. He was never satisfied until his eyeglasses were flawless and his customers were happy. He loved challenges and gained great satisfaction when he could help someone improve their eyesight. Carl was a very humble and personable man, and he really enjoyed interacting with his customers, many of whom became like family. Carl loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He also loved his many animals, including horses, cats, dogs, and ducks. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and driving his tractor.
Carl leaves behind three children, son Andreas currently in Somalia with the United Nations and wife Manuella of Beirut, Lebanon, two daughters Christina and husband Philip Robtoy of Baltic, and Michelle and husband Michael Calnek of North Franklin. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Nikolas Kammerer of Buffalo, NY, Ryan Robtoy of Baltic, Rachel Robtoy of Waterford, and Amanda Gideon of Norwich. He also leaves behind his faithful four legged companion Nina. He was preceded in death by his sisters Elfriede Flanery and Elisabeth Messenbrink. He leaves behind his brother Heinrich and sister-in-law Brigitta in Podelsdorf, Germany. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews both in the U.S. and Germany. The family would especially like to thank Masonicare and Hartford Healthcare for the wonderful care our father received.
Following Carl's wishes, there will be a church service only at St. Mary's Church in Baltic on Tuesday, June 25 at 10AM meeting directly at church. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill, CT 06375. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 22 to June 24, 2019