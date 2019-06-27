|
Carl Raymond Batten Jr 1958 - 2019
Norwich - Carl Raymond Batten, Jr was born 9-7-1958 to the late Carl Raymond Batten Sr and Margaret Pearl Batten of Norwich Connecticut. Carl Passed away 04-25-2019 in Ocala Fl. He is survived by his 3 brothers, Guy, William and John, and also his 4 sisters Debbie, Susan, Margaret, and Judy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie. Carl also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed and was very much loved by his family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 27 to June 29, 2019