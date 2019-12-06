|
Carla K. Gluck 1946 - 2019
Plainfield - Carla K. Gluck 73, beloved wife of William M. Gluck passed away Dec. 4, 2019. She was born Oct. 2, 1946 in Putnam a daughter of the late Emile and Hilda (Burdick) Bergeron and was a lifelong Plainfield resident. Carla was employed for over 20 years at Citizens Bank in Plainfield. Besides her husband she leaves a son Michael W. Gluck of Dayville; a daughter Stefanie Gluck of Plainfield ; a brother Robert Bergeron of Plainfield ; 2 sisters Patricia O'Brien of Moosup and Laure Nelson of Brooklyn; 3 grandchildren Joshua , Abby and Gage; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Becky Lee Gluck. A celebration of life will be held Dec 15th from 1- 4PM at Post 5446, Winsor Ave. Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019