Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Carla Gluck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carla K. Gluck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carla K. Gluck Obituary
Carla K. Gluck 1946 - 2019
Plainfield - Carla K. Gluck 73, beloved wife of William M. Gluck passed away Dec. 4, 2019. She was born Oct. 2, 1946 in Putnam a daughter of the late Emile and Hilda (Burdick) Bergeron and was a lifelong Plainfield resident. Carla was employed for over 20 years at Citizens Bank in Plainfield. Besides her husband she leaves a son Michael W. Gluck of Dayville; a daughter Stefanie Gluck of Plainfield ; a brother Robert Bergeron of Plainfield ; 2 sisters Patricia O'Brien of Moosup and Laure Nelson of Brooklyn; 3 grandchildren Joshua , Abby and Gage; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Becky Lee Gluck. A celebration of life will be held Dec 15th from 1- 4PM at Post 5446, Winsor Ave. Plainfield. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -