Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Fort Shantok Burial Grounds
Carlisle M. Fowler


1928 - 2020
Carlisle M. Fowler Obituary
Carlisle M. Fowler 1928 - 2020
Uncasville - Carlisle M. Fowler, 91, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a steady decline in health. He leaves his wife Charlotte Fowler, his two sisters Elizabeth Carignan and Dawn Plante and husband Leon along with a multitude of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Courtland C. Fowler and his wife Jean. Born and raised in Uncasville, the son of Courtland E. and Hope (Holder) Fowler, he was a lifelong resident of Uncasville. Mr. Fowler spent thirty years working to get tribal recognition along with his father Courtland for the Mohegan Tribe. He worked as an electrician for the State of Connecticut for most of his adult life. He loved golf, football, attending basketball games at the Mohegan Sun as well as spending time with his family and loved ones.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 1:00 p.m. at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen 53 Norwich New London Tpke in Uncasville. Burial will take place immediately following at the Fort Shantok Burial Grounds. Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
